The FDA’s flashing-light escorts raise eyebrows

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Around 9:15 a.m. March 9, a motorcade of special agents from the Food and Drug Administration was due to arrive at the Sheraton Suites in Plantation, Florida.

There, the agents would pick up FDA Regulatory Affairs Associate Commissioner Melinda Plaisier and transport her to a town hall-style meeting with criminal investigators at the FDA's Miami field office.

They departed the hotel with authorization to flash their emergency blue lights, internal records show.

The security detail for Plaisier, a mid-level FDA executive not in a presidentially-appointed position, encompassed pulling 11 staffers from their day-to-day duties investigating crime. Later, Miami Special Agent in Charge Robert West rewarded staffers with eight hours each of time off, citing "their efforts in preparing and executing the comprehensive mission plan."

Yet the detail appears to violate FDA policy. Agents do not receive training on offering protection, and emergency lights and sirens "shall not be initiated unless an emergency or life threatening situation can be clearly articulated," FDA records show. The Health and Human Services Secretary is generally the only department official receiving such protection.

During the same visit, another team of agents was instructed to ferry George Karavetsos, director of the Office of Criminal Investigations, from the nearby Doubletree Hotel to the same meeting. The agents had approval to use emergency lights.

In an interview, Karavetsos and Plaisier initially told Reuters they did not remember seeing emergency lights. Plaisier said she never authorized or requested a motorcade.

“I don’t recall there ever being lights used, and I wouldn’t characterize it as a motorcade,” Karavetsos said.

Later, FDA spokesman Jason Young confirmed “emergency signaling was used briefly” during the visit. The office has taken “corrective action,” and Karavetsos was “reviewing how the field visits were supported,” he said.

Plaisier and Karavetsos’ South Florida police escort was not their first.

In January 2016, an agent arranged a police escort when Plaisier and Karavetsos visited an FDA task force office in Providence, Rhode Island, FDA emails show. A Rhode Island State Police spokesman confirmed a trooper and detective used a marked and an unmarked car.

Afterward, the agent emailed West, who declined an interview request, about the police escort’s success.

“Good job," West replied. "But we will see who collects the Gold medal!!!!"

Karavetsos, a former Miami federal prosecutor who took control of the investigations office in 2015, has moved aggressively to spur changes at OCI.

Yet his approach has carried financial costs.

Last fall, after urging senior staffers in a September meeting to "get out of their comfort zone," Karavetsos began shipping nearly a dozen agents across the country to serve in temporary supervisory jobs, instead of filling the slots with staffers onsite.

The temporary bosses lived out of hotels and received a per diem allowance for food and travel for 120-day stints that stretched from August 2015 into early 2016. Cost to the public: $185,000 plus.

"I cannot help but wonder how the money spent on per diem and hotels (over $100K) for the numerous detailees could be better spent within FDA," one agent wrote anonymously to Plaisier.

Plaisier and Karavetsos defended the move, saying it allowed staffers to try out managerial roles and learn “different methods and means of undertaking investigations.”

In March, weeks after her visit, Plaisier approved letting Karavetsos return to his home in Florida and run the Maryland-based investigations unit from the Miami field office. “This move will be good for the FDA family and also for his family," Plaisier wrote in a March email announcing the change.

That move came less than two years after the FDA paid more than $25,000 to move Karavetsos to Maryland, records show. In 2015, he was separately paid $17,270 as an "incentive" to move because he was "uniquely qualified" for the job.

In 2010, then-director Terry Vermillion resigned after a whistleblower alleged he inappropriately worked from his home in Hampton, Virginia, asked OCI technical staff to help with personal projects at his home, failed to address allegations of sexual harassment in a field office, and scrubbed reports alleging certain agents received preferential treatment because they had worked at the Secret Service, where Vermillion previously worked.

The HHS Inspector General concluded Vermillion’s conduct was "unbecoming" and violated policy. Vermillion, who could not be reached for comment, declined to speak with the HHS inspector general during its inquiry.

After that controversy, why would the FDA let another director work remotely?

“He is a terrific director and I didn’t want to risk losing him,” Plaisier said.