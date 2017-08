U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Chairman Martin Gruenberg (L) and Treasury Secretary Jack Lew depart following a meeting of the Financial Stability Oversight Council at the Treasury Department in Washington October 6, 2014.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Martin Gruenberg, the head of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, said on Tuesday that he plans to serve his entire five-year term that ends in November 2017.

The FDIC insures customer deposits in the event of a bank failure.