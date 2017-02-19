Democrat member of FEC to make early exit: NYT

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Democrat who sits on the U.S. Federal Election Commission (FEC) is planning to resign before her term expires amid frustrations about partisan gridlock, the New York Times reported on Sunday.

FEC Commissioner Ann Ravel told the Times in an interview she intended to submit her letter of resignation this week, a move that would open the door for President Donald Trump to make his own appointment to the panel.

“The ability of the commission to perform its role has deteriorated significantly,” Ravel told the newspaper.

“I think I can be more effective on the outside.”

Ravel said she was particularly frustrated about split votes among the FEC's three Democrats and three Republicans. The lack of consensus among the FEC's members has made it impossible to rein in campaign abuses, she said.

Ravel told the New York Times she planned to return to California, where she previously worked as a state regulator identifying dark money that flowed into state elections.