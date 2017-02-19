FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Democrat member of FEC to make early exit: NYT
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
February 19, 2017 / 1:49 PM / 6 months ago

Democrat member of FEC to make early exit: NYT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Democrat who sits on the U.S. Federal Election Commission (FEC) is planning to resign before her term expires amid frustrations about partisan gridlock, the New York Times reported on Sunday.

FEC Commissioner Ann Ravel told the Times in an interview she intended to submit her letter of resignation this week, a move that would open the door for President Donald Trump to make his own appointment to the panel.

“The ability of the commission to perform its role has deteriorated significantly,” Ravel told the newspaper.

“I think I can be more effective on the outside.”

Ravel said she was particularly frustrated about split votes among the FEC's three Democrats and three Republicans. The lack of consensus among the FEC's members has made it impossible to rein in campaign abuses, she said.

Ravel told the New York Times she planned to return to California, where she previously worked as a state regulator identifying dark money that flowed into state elections.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Mark Potter

