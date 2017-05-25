FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
J.P. Morgan economist sees modest roll-off caps for Fed's balance sheet
May 25, 2017 / 3:58 PM / 3 months ago

J.P. Morgan economist sees modest roll-off caps for Fed's balance sheet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve would set modest initial limits on the amount of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities to run off its balance sheet later this year, as a part of its effort to remove monetary accommodation, according to a J.P. Morgan economist on Thursday.

The U.S. central bank may start its program to shrink its $4.5 trillion balance sheet perhaps as early as September, with a roll-off cap on MBS at $4 billion and one on Treasuries at $8 billion, J.P. Morgan economist Michael Feroli wrote in a research note.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

