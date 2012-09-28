FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed names banks which tapped discount window in third-quarter 2010
September 28, 2012 / 3:17 PM / 5 years ago

Fed names banks which tapped discount window in third-quarter 2010

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Friday released the names of banks that borrowed at its discount window during the third quarter of 2010, meeting the requirements of the Dodd-Frank reforms, and noted that the period had shown very tame levels of activity.

Some of the decline in discount window borrowing may have reflected banks steering clear because they knew that their actions would be disclosed, albeit with a two-year lag, once the Dodd-Frank financial reform law was passed.

Fed officials said it was impossible to figure out how much this may have been a factor in driving down discount window business as opposed to what extent the lower level of borrowing was just a reflection of market conditions at the time.

The data covers a wide range of Fed activities, including discount window borrowing and foreign exchange transactions, from July 22, 2010, which was the day after the passage of Dodd-Frank, until September 30, 2010.

For a link to the documents on the fed’s website, please click here:

here

Reporting By Alister Bull; Editing by Andrea Ricci

