#Business News
June 1, 2017 / 5:34 PM / 3 months ago

Fed to release U.S. bank stress test results on June 28

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Federal Reserve Building stands in Washington April 3, 2012.Joshua Roberts/File Photo

(Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve announced on Thursday that it would release the results of its 2017 bank stress tests on June 28 and the results of separate stress tests required under the Dodd-Frank financial reform law on June 22.

The Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (CCAR) is of critical importance to large banks because the Fed must approve their capital plans each year before they can proceed with dividend payments, stock repurchases, or planned acquisitions.

The U.S. central bank said the CCAR results would be released at 4:30 p.m. EDT on June 28.

Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Paul Simao

