Fed board to meet Oct. 30 on big bank capital rules
October 23, 2015 / 3:37 PM / 2 years ago

Fed board to meet Oct. 30 on big bank capital rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A cyclist passes the Federal Reserve headquarters in Washington September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve Board said on Friday it would meet on Oct. 30 to discuss a proposed rule on the loss-absorbing capacity of big globally active banks, and a final rule on capital requirements for uncleared swaps.

The Fed said the proposed rule would also cover long-term debt and clean holding company requirements for both U.S. global systemically important banks and the U.S. intermediate holding companies of big foreign banks.

It said the meeting would be held at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
