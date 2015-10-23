Fed board to meet Oct. 30 on big bank capital rules

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve Board said on Friday it would meet on Oct. 30 to discuss a proposed rule on the loss-absorbing capacity of big globally active banks, and a final rule on capital requirements for uncleared swaps.

The Fed said the proposed rule would also cover long-term debt and clean holding company requirements for both U.S. global systemically important banks and the U.S. intermediate holding companies of big foreign banks.

It said the meeting would be held at 2:30 p.m. ET.