FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. agencies give small banks more time between exams
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 19, 2016 / 4:08 PM / in 2 years

U.S. agencies give small banks more time between exams

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Snow covers the grounds of the U.S. Federal Reserve in Washington January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Files

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. agencies on Friday eased the rules for examinations of well-managed small banks, allowing them to be inspected every 18 months instead of annually.

The change approved by the Federal Reserve and other U.S. bank regulators will apply to around 617 “well-capitalized and well-managed” banks and savings associations with less than $1 billion in assets. The threshhold for the 18-month exam period had been $500 million.

The change lifts to around 5,000 the number of U.S. and foreign financial institutions operating under the looser exam period. Community banks in the U.S. have been lobbying the Fed and other agencies for looser regulation since passage of the Dodd-Frank act that tried to stiffen rules for the financial system overall.

Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.