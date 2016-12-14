FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Barclays sees early U.S. rate increase unlikely
#Business News
December 14, 2016 / 8:03 PM / 8 months ago

Barclays sees early U.S. rate increase unlikely

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Barclays is seen on the top of one of its branch in Madrid, Spain, March 22, 2016.Sergio Perez/File Photo - RTX2HXX5

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve is unlikely to raise short-term interest rates in early 2017 if the U.S. economic expansion slows and the Trump administration introduces tariffs that would hurt American exports, Barclays economists said on Wednesday.

"In our view, the slowdown in growth early in the year associated with tariffs would preclude an early year rate hike," Barclays' U.S. economists Michael Gapen and Rob Martin wrote in a research note after the Fed, as expected, raised rates by a quarter point, to 0.50 percent to 0.75 percent, earlier Wednesday.

Reporting by Richard Leong

