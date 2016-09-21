Barclays sees Fed having tough time keeping December rate hike 'live'

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Barclays economists said on Wednesday the split seen among Federal Reserve policymakers in the central bank's decision to leave U.S. interest rates unchanged on Wednesday will make it hard for the Fed to maintain market perception that a December rate increase is "live."

Barclays and BNP Paribas were the only two U.S. primary dealers, or the top 23 Wall Street firms that do business directly with the Fed, which had expected the Fed to raise short-term rates on Wednesday.