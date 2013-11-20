FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bernanke: looking forward to writing, speaking in post-Fed life
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 20, 2013 / 1:31 AM / 4 years ago

Bernanke: looking forward to writing, speaking in post-Fed life

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke addresses the National Economists Club annual dinner at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Washington, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, in his first public comments on personal plans after he steps down from the Fed in January, said on Tuesday he will be “writing and speaking” on topics that have consumed his tenure at the U.S. central bank.

“Before I became a policymaker I was an academic, and I worked on a lot of issues which are related to the things I have been doing for the last 11 or so years, such as the role of financial markets and financial stability in the economy,” he told the National Economics Club after delivering a speech.

“I look forward to writing and speaking and having a little more time to contemplate some interesting issues,” he said.

President Barack Obama has nominated Fed Vice Chair Janet Yellen to replace Bernanke when his terms ends on January 31.

Reporting By Alister Bull; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.