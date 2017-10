Federal Reserve Board Chairman Ben Bernanke testifies before a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on "The Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to the Congress." in Washington February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Wednesday repeated testimony to Congress, defending the U.S. central bank’s monetary easing and warning Congress not let looming spending cuts take place.

“Given the still-moderate underlying pace of economic growth, this additional near-term burden on the recovery is significant,” Bernanke said.

