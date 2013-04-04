FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 4, 2013 / 2:36 PM / in 4 years

Bernanke doesn't comment on U.S. outlook in speech to students

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Chairman of the the U.S. Federal Reserve Ben Bernanke speaks at the London School of Economics in London March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Alden/POOL

DAYTON, Ohio (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke did not comment on the outlook for the economy or monetary policy in a speech before university students on Thursday.

In a pre-recorded video message, Bernanke stressed the importance of financial education so that people can better plan for their retirements and make informed decisions when taking out loans to buy cars and homes.

The United States is still reeling from the deep 2007-09 recession which struck after a debt-fueled housing boom imploded, triggering a financial crisis.

“Among the lessons of the recent financial crisis is the need for virtually everyone - both young and old - to acquire a basic knowledge of finance and economics,” Bernanke told students at a conference in Dayton, Ohio.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer in Dayton and Jason Lange in Washington; Editing by Neil Stempleman

