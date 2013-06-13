FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bernanke to deliver semi-annual testimony to Congress July 17-18
June 13, 2013 / 2:31 PM / in 4 years

Bernanke to deliver semi-annual testimony to Congress July 17-18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Federal Reserve Board Chairman Ben Bernanke testifies before the Joint Economic Committee in Washington May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will deliver his semi-annual testimony to the U.S. Congress on July 17 and 18, a congressional aide said on Thursday.

Bernanke will testify on monetary policy before the House Financial Services Committee on July 17 at 10.00 a.m. (1400 GMT) and then appear before the Senate Banking Committee the next day. The chairman will read a prepared statement on both occasions and then answer lawmakers’ questions.

Reporting By Alister Bull; Editing by James Dalgleish

