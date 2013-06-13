Bernanke to deliver semi-annual testimony to Congress July 17-18

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will deliver his semi-annual testimony to the U.S. Congress on July 17 and 18, a congressional aide said on Thursday.

Bernanke will testify on monetary policy before the House Financial Services Committee on July 17 at 10.00 a.m. (1400 GMT) and then appear before the Senate Banking Committee the next day. The chairman will read a prepared statement on both occasions and then answer lawmakers’ questions.