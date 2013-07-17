FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bernanke's Q&A testimony to House panel
July 17, 2013 / 3:03 PM / in 4 years

Bernanke's Q&A testimony to House panel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke listens to opening remarks prior to delivering his semi-annual monetary policy report to Congress before the House Financial Services Committee in Washington, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Below are highlights from the question and answer session of a House Financial Services Committee hearing on Wednesday with Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke testifying on monetary policy and the U.S. economy.

BERNANKE ON FISCAL POLICY:

“I think that fiscal policy is focusing a bit too much on the short run and not enough on the long run. ... My suggestion to Congress is to consider possibilities that involved somewhat less restraint in the near term, and more action to make sure that we are in a sustainable path in the long run.”

