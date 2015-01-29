Fed could wait until September to lift rates: BlackRock

The BlackRock logo is seen outside of its offices in New York January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve could wait until September to raise interest rates as it sees risk of further decline in inflation and slowing global growth, a top bond investor at the world’s biggest asset manager said on Thursday.

The Federal Open Market Committee, the central bank’s policy setting group, said on Wednesday it will remain “patient” in holding policy rates near zero.

“Using words such as solid growth and strong employment gains would allow the Fed to continue down previously telegraphed mid-year (June) lift-off, but recognizing the near-term softness in inflation, combined with referencing international conditions, provides the central bank with the ability to wait until September to begin the lift-off process,” Rick Rieder, chief investment officer of fundamental fixed income at BlackRock, said in a statement.

The New York-based firm has $4.32 trillion in assets under management.

Still, the U.S. central bank’s upgrade of its assessment of jobs conditions and overall domestic growth on Wednesday supported the view of a possible June rise from the Fed’s current near-zero rate target, Rieder said.

“Overall, the tone of the statement, and the lack of dramatic change since December suggests to us that the Fed is still likely looking to June for the base-case timing on policy rate ‘lift off.'” Rieder said.

“However, the risks to a mid-year move have increased with the rise of myriad uncertainties internationally,” he said.

He said there are growing risks from the Fed continuing its near-zero rate policy, including distortion of asset prices, even as other central banks loosen policy.

“Yet, excessive policy does hold the potential to do more damage than good by staying too easy for too long,” Rieder said.

While Rieder’s view on a June rate hike is shared among many Wall Street economists, some bond traders expect such a move in the latter half of the year.

U.S. futures suggested traders expect October as the earliest month when Fed might raise interest rates, according to CME Group’s FedWatch.