BlackRock's Rieder sees 2 U.S. rate hikes in 2016
#Business News
December 16, 2015 / 8:57 PM / 2 years ago

BlackRock's Rieder sees 2 U.S. rate hikes in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve will likely raise interest rates twice in 2016 following the first rate hike in nearly a decade on Wednesday, said a top bond manager at BlackRock (BLK.N), the world’s biggest asset manager.

As expected, the U.S. central bank increased the target range on the federal funds rate to 0.25 percent to 0.50 percent, from zero to 0.25 percent.

“In fact, we believe the path of rate increase is likely to involve two rate hikes in 2016, after this initial December move,” Rick Rieder, BlackRock’s chief investment officer of fundamental fixed income, said in a statement.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
