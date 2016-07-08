FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BlackRock's Rieder sees Fed likely on hold after June jobs data
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 8, 2016 / 3:51 PM / a year ago

BlackRock's Rieder sees Fed likely on hold after June jobs data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks past the Federal Reserve in Washington, December 16, 2015.Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A top bond manager at BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager, said on Friday the Federal Reserve would likely leave U.S. interest rates alone for the rest of 2016 despite a surprisingly strong rebound in domestic hiring in June.

Rick Rieder, BlackRock's chief investment officer of global fixed income, said the bigger-than-expected 287,000 gain in payrolls in June, the biggest in eight months, was not enough to alter his outlook that U.S. jobs growth would cool as the earlier strong pace of gains is unsustainable and corporate profits will likely weaken.

Global risks including the fallout from Britain's vote to leave the European Union and the likelihood of more monetary stimulus from overseas central banks will also likely keep the Fed from raising rates this year, he said.

"The Fed might do one hike this year, but likely won’t be able to do that one given global economic, geopolitical, and competitive monetary policy dynamics," Rieder said in a statement.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.