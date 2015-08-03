FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 3, 2015 / 10:21 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Fed sets conference on bond liquidity Oct. 21-22

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The sun rises to the east of the U.S. Federal Reserve building in Washington, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve has scheduled a conference at the New York Federal Reserve on bond market liquidity on Oct. 21 and Oct. 22, Fed Governor Jerome Powell said on Monday.

The conference aims to bring “market participants and regulators closer to an understanding of whether there are changes in trading and risk management practices, regulation and market structure that could make our Treasury markets even more liquid and more resilient,” Powell said in a speech on U.S. bond market structure sponsored by the Brookings Institute.

The conference will be conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Treasury Department, the Fed’s Board of Governors, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Grant McCool

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
