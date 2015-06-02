FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brainard says overseas troubles also weighing on U.S. labor markets
#Business News
June 2, 2015 / 3:16 PM / 2 years ago

Brainard says overseas troubles also weighing on U.S. labor markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Federal Reserve board member Lael Brainard said on Tuesday that the country’s labor markets remain slack, with elevated numbers of part-time workers and a labor force participation rate she expects could rise if the economy improves more.

“There is still some distance to go,” before the labor market is fully recovered, Brainard said, indicating she is not yet ready to vote for an interest rate increase.

Economic troubles in Europe and China are also “feeding into” U.S. labor markets through weakened exports and other channels.

“We do experience cross currents from abroad and they do affect our recovery and they affect the policy response,” Brainard said. “Net exports have been a big drag. That means manufacturing is weaker than it would otherwise be and that does transmit into the labor market.”

Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
