Fed's Brainard says mortgage limits may be politically impractical in U.S.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said on Wednesday that some of the tools other countries have used to improve financial stability, such as stricter rules on home mortgage borrowing, may not be politically possible in the United States.

“We do have to be very realistic about working on the borrower side,” as some countries have done to contain property bubbles, Brainard said in a speech at the Brookings Institution. Other nations, for example, have limited loan-to-value ratios to make mortgsages more difficult to obtain.

Such tools could allow the central bank to improve financial stability by targeting risky sectors while leaving interest rates low for the rest of the economy. But they may be hard to implement in the United States.

Mortgage lending and similar tools “did make a material difference in their ability to target the particular source of financial stability risk without having broader implications,” Brainard said.