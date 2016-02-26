FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Brainard unmoved by strong U.S. inflation in January
#Business News
February 26, 2016 / 6:41 PM / in 2 years

Fed's Brainard unmoved by strong U.S. inflation in January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard delivers remarks on "Coming of Age in the Great Recession" at the Federal Reserve's ninth biennial Community Development Research Conference focusing on economic mobility in Washington April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

NEW YORK (Reuters) - One of the Federal Reserve’s most dovish policymakers said on Friday that the strong rise in January inflation is not about to change her view that the Fed should be very cautious in raising interest rates.

Fed Governor Lael Brainard, appearing on a panel in New York, was asked whether a 1.7 percent rise in year-over-year core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) was enough to give her confidence that inflation is returning to the United States.

“I think that’s kind of taking ‘data dependency’ to the extreme of data point dependency,” she responded. “Obviously we’re looking for a pattern in the data” in deciding the preferred policy path.

She added the Fed needs to “nurture” the U.S. economic recovery given vulnerabilities, including from overseas weakness, and she said that the idea of negative rates is not currently relevant to policy considerations.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

