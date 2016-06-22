Fed's Yellen says no special meetings scheduled over Brexit

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said she has not scheduled special meetings for Friday or Saturday in order to respond to the "Brexit" vote in Britain over its membership in the European Union.

"Brexit is a risk that we are monitoring. We will be watching closely to see what the vote is and what possible repercussions it might have," Yellen told lawmakers on Wednesday ahead of Britain's vote scheduled for Thursday, adding in response to a question over whether she has special meetings scheduled: "No, I have not."