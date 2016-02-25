Fed's Bullard says 'Brexit' vote not an immediate risk event for the U.S.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Britain’s upcoming vote on whether to leave the European Union is not an immediate risk to the United States because even a vote to leave would likely require years of negotiations to complete, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Thursday.
”I don’t think it is a risk event for the U.S.,“ because even if British voters decide to quit the EU there will be years for markets and investors to adjust,” Bullard said.
