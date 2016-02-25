FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Bullard says 'Brexit' vote not an immediate risk event for the U.S.
February 25, 2016 / 1:03 PM / in 2 years

Fed's Bullard says 'Brexit' vote not an immediate risk event for the U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard speaks about the U.S. economy during an interview in New York February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Britain’s upcoming vote on whether to leave the European Union is not an immediate risk to the United States because even a vote to leave would likely require years of negotiations to complete, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Thursday.

”I don’t think it is a risk event for the U.S.,“ because even if British voters decide to quit the EU there will be years for markets and investors to adjust,” Bullard said.

Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

