Fed's Bullard says sees no sign of major asset bubble in U.S.

James Bullard, President of the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Boston, Massachusetts August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Financial stability is an important issue for the Federal Reserve but the United States does not currently face destructive asset bubbles on the scale of the 1990s technology stock shock or the more recent housing boom, a top Fed official said on Thursday.

“I don’t see a bubble of that magnitude right now for the U.S. economy,” St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said in response to an audience question after remarks at a breakfast.