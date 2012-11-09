Fed's Bullard: critical for United States to tackle 'fiscal cliff'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama and the U.S. Congress must urgently confront the country’s looming year-end “fiscal cliff,” a senior Federal Reserve policy-maker said on Thursday.

“It is of critical importance that the president and Congress get together and get to a solution on this,” St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard told reporters. “This could cause tremendous damage to the U.S. economy if it is not addressed in an appropriate way.” (Reporting by Alister Bull; Editing by Eric Walsh)