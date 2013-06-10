FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Bullard wants Congress to do more on fiscal path
June 10, 2013 / 3:02 PM / in 4 years

Fed's Bullard wants Congress to do more on fiscal path

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis' President and CEO James Bullard speaks during the "Hyman P. Minsky Conference on the State of the U.S. and World Economies," in New York, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

MONTREAL (Reuters) - The fiscal outlook is improving, but Congress should do more to improve the medium- and long-term situation, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on Monday.

“There’s much more to be done. And we really need to get our medium-run and long-run fiscal house in order and I would prefer that Congress not sit back and relax. I think they really need to get a big deal done and get that on to better footing,” he told reporters in Montreal.

Reporting by Randall Palmer; writing by Jeffrey Hodgson and Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
