Fed's Bullard: Grexit would be a Greek issue, not a euro issue
March 26, 2015 / 10:32 AM / 2 years ago

Fed's Bullard: Grexit would be a Greek issue, not a euro issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard speaks about the U.S. economy during an interview in New York February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Were Greece to leave the euro zone, there would be little contagion and it would probably be manageable for the euro zone, Federal Reserve policymaker James Bullard said on Thursday.

“If they left the euro, it would be a very dark day for Greece,” said St. Louis Fed President Bullard.

“I don’t think there would be much contagion... It’s probably manageable for the European monetary system. If they do leave, it will be viewed as a Greek issue and not as a euro issue.”

Reporting By John O'Donnell; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
