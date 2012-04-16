FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Bullard defends inflation target
#Business News
April 16, 2012 / 7:40 PM / in 5 years

Fed's Bullard defends inflation target

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis James Bullard poses during an interview at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis June 8, 2011. REUTERS/Peter Newcomb

LOGAN, Utah (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve was neither “hawkish” nor “dovish” when it set a formal inflation target, and such a move would make sense even if the U.S. central bank had a single mandate, a top Fed official said on Monday.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, in slides prepared for a speech, did not comment specifically on monetary policy ahead of next week’s Fed policy meeting in Washington. Instead he defended the Fed’s decision in January to target a 2-percent inflation rate.

“Much of the discussion about the dual mandate is, in my view, really about the nature of the Fed’s reaction function to economic events,” he said in a statement before addressing the Utah State University Jon M. Huntsman School of Business. “Inflation targeting is consistent with hawks, doves and even bubbles.”

Bullard, who does not have a vote on the Fed’s policy-setting panel this year, is a centrist in the spectrum of policymakers that ranges from hawks, who worry about inflation getting out of hand, and doves, who worry about the high unemployment rate that is now at 8.2 percent.

Some politicians have argued that the Fed should drop the “maximum employment” portion of its mandate and concentrate on a single mandate of “stable prices.”



Reporting by Debbie Hummel in Logan; Writing by Jonathan Spicer in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

