More data needed before "big" policy move: Fed's Bullard

(Reuters) - A top U.S. Federal Reserve official said on Friday policymakers should wait and consider more economic data before making any big policy moves.

“I’d like to see some more data before taking any really big action,” St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Bloomberg TV, adding the U.S. central bank could instead take smaller steps.

One such step is lowering the interest rate on excess bank reserves, an idea that Fed officials have considered and that Bullard said he “is more sympathetic to” than he has been in the past.

“We’ve gone round and round on that issue but I think it might be time to try that out,” he added just hours before Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke was set to give a much-anticipated speech at the annual central bankers’ symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Bullard, who does not have a vote on the Fed’s policy-setting committee this year, also noted that the Fed’s so-called forward guidance on the date until which it expects to keep overnight rates near zero - late 2014 - has not been adjusted since January.

“If you’re going to put forward guidance in the statement then you have to change that guidance when the situation changes,” he said.