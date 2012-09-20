Bullard: Fed courts "disaster" by targeting nominal GDP

SOUTH BEND, Indiana (Reuters) - A senior Federal Reserve official warned on Thursday the U.S. central bank was courting an “unmitigated disaster” if it sought to pursue a goal that captured inflation and real growth without adjusting for the damage done to the economy by the housing crisis.

James Bullard, president of the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, also argued that the only variable in the economy the Fed could control over the longer term was inflation, saying it did best when focusing solely on that goal.

Bullard, in a lecture at the University of Notre Dame, said the pre-crisis housing bubble had driven U.S. growth to levels that were not realistic to try and recapture. He cited work by economists Carmen Reinhart and Kenneth Rogoff that recoveries after a severe financial crisis are much slower.

“Attempting to target nominal GDP without adjustment for the Reinhart-Rogoff effect could be an unmitigated disaster,” Bullard said.

The Fed last week announced an aggressive plan to buy $40 billion of mortgage-backed bonds every month until it saw a substantial improvement in the outlook for the labor market.

Bullard, who is not a voting member of the Fed’s policy-setting committee, told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday that he did not agree with the action. He said he would have dissented had he had a vote, because he would have favored seeing clear evidence the economy was slipping and risked another recession.

U.S. unemployment was 8.1 percent last month and economic growth remains stuck around 2 percent, despite cuts in the Fed’s target overnight interest rate to near zero and massive bond purchases. The bond purchases have caused the Fed’s balance to already balloon to $2.3 trillion.