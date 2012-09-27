FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed won't "enable" irresponsible fiscal policy-Bullard
September 27, 2012 / 8:01 PM / in 5 years

Fed won't "enable" irresponsible fiscal policy-Bullard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis James Bullard gestures during an interview at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis June 8, 2011. REUTERS/Peter Newcomb

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve will not “enable” bad fiscal policy by deliberately holding down borrowing costs to allow the U.S. government to go on a spending binge, a senior Federal Reserve official said on Thursday.

“That will end in tears. That is a bad policy and I‘m fairly certain that none of my colleagues on the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) are interested in going in that direction,” James Bullard, president of the St. Louis Federal Reserve, told CNBC television.

“We’re going to pursue monetary policy that is the right one for the nation, but it is not one that is trying to enable irresponsible fiscal policy,” he said.

Reporting by Alister Bull

