FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Bullard: housing crash shows need to learn from mistakes
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Freddie Mac
April 11, 2013 / 12:51 PM / in 4 years

Fed's Bullard: housing crash shows need to learn from mistakes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis James Bullard poses during an interview at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis June 8, 2011. REUTERS/Peter Newcomb

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Authorities must learn the lessons of past public policy mistakes as they strive to build more resilient communities in the future, St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said on Thursday.

In welcoming remarks at the start of a two-day Fed-sponsored community development research conference, in which he made no reference to monetary policy, Bullard said public policy contributed to the U.S. housing crisis and resulting recession.

“Research can play a major role not only in the design of wise policies, but also in avoiding the continuation of unwise policies,” Bullard said in prepared remarks.

He specifically cited the harm done by government-sponsored housing giants Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac FMCC.OB, which had to be rescued with taxpayer money in 2008 and remain under government control.

Reporting By Alister Bull; Editing by Neil Stempleman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.