Bullard backs down on QE, endorses Fed decision: Fox

James Bullard, President of the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Boston, Massachusetts August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

(Reuters) - A Federal Reserve official who a few weeks ago proposed further monetary stimulus said on Tuesday the central bank in fact made the right decision last week in shelving a bond-buying program, in part because financial markets have rebounded.

St. Louis Fed’s President James Bullard said global markets seemed to be expecting a global recession earlier in October. “As it turned out, that all kind of evaporated,” he said on Fox Business television. The Fed “did a very sensible thing” last week when it halted the bond buying while acknowledging some lower measures of inflation.

“It shows that we’re keeping a watchful eye on (inflation). We went ahead and closed the QE program - I thought that was probably the right judgment for that meeting,” said Bullard, who does not have a vote on policy this year or next.

On Oct. 16, with financial markets volatile due to weakness in Europe and Asia, Bullard said the Fed should ditch its long-telegraphed plan to halt the bond buying, known as quantitative easing, or QE, because some market-based inflation expectations were dipping.

The Fed plans to keep topping up its balance sheet as assets mature and the proceeds are reinvested until after it raises interest rates. After that, Bullard said shrinking the portfolio would be “passive” at first and gradual in the longer-term.

Bullard added that he was optimistic on U.S. economic growth due to currently low longer-term borrowing costs and the drop in oil prices, both “bullish” factors that could stimulate spending and expansion.

Asked about the potential that Tuesday’s midterm elections could give control of Congress to the Republicans, who have been critical of Fed independence, Bullard said he would expect conservatives to appreciate the central bank’s decentralized structure.