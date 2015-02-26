FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Bullard warns over sharp 'wake up' call in markets
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 26, 2015 / 6:01 PM / 3 years ago

Fed's Bullard warns over sharp 'wake up' call in markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Low-yielding bond markets could abruptly “wake up” and reprice for tighter U.S. monetary policy, posing problems for the Federal Reserve as it approaches an interest rate hike, a top Fed official said on Thursday.

In an interview with Reuters, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said the longer the U.S. central bank keeps rates near zero amid such “boom time” markets, the greater the risk of damaging asset-price bubbles over the next few years.

“There is a disconnect between markets and the Fed and that is going to be reconciled at some point. And I am a little bit concerned that one day markets will wake up” and “reprice everything,” Bullard said.

“You’ve got more of a boom time situation with low interest rates feeding into that, and I think that’s where the potential is for bubbles in the next two to three years.”

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.