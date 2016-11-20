FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Trump to be held to his word on Fed independence: Bullard
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 20, 2016 / 5:25 PM / 9 months ago

Trump to be held to his word on Fed independence: Bullard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks to members of the news media from the front steps at the main clubhouse at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, U.S., November 19, 2016.Mike Segar

BERLIN (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve will hold U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to his word on preserving the central bank's independence, policymaker James Bullard told a German newspaper on Sunday.

"The transition team of the President-elect has said that it wants to protect the independence of the Fed," Bullard told Germany's Handelsblatt business daily.

He said he saw no need for big changes to the status of the U.S. central bank. "If inflation were at 15 percent like it was in the 1980s, there would perhaps be a reason to say that something isn't right and it has to be changed. But that is not the case today," he said, according to an extract of the interview in German.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Richard Balmforth

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.