St. Louis Fed's Bullard repeats view: no rush to raise rates

FILE PHOTO - James Bullard, President of the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S. on August 2, 2013.

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard, in remarks set to be delivered Monday in Australia, repeated his view that the United States is in a low-growth, low-productivity regime likely to last for the foreseeable future and requiring no rush to raise interest rates.

Speaking in Australia, Bullard said any fiscal or tax changes under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump are unlikely to influence the economic outlook until at least next year. In the meantime, he has said there is no reason to raise the Fed's target interest rate any further until growth moves into a higher gear.