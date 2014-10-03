FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bullard says Fed 'far behind' schedule for interest rate hike
#Credit Markets
October 3, 2014 / 12:06 AM / 3 years ago

Bullard says Fed 'far behind' schedule for interest rate hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

James Bullard, President of the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Boston, Massachusetts August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

TUPELO Miss. (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve’s third round of bond buying had a better than expected impact on the U.S. labor market, a Fed official said on Thursday, making it all the more necessary for the central bank to move faster with hiking interest rates.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard pointed out that the economy has exceeded the economic forecasts the Fed presented in September 2012, when the central bank’s latest bond buying program - known formally as Quantatative Easing (QE) - was launched.

“The policy rate normalization process remains far behind the schedule laid out at the launch of QE3,” Bullard said in prepared remarks for a business event here on Thursday.

Bullard said raising rates in the first quarter of 2015, a forecast he has maintained throughout the year, would already be past what a standard monetary policy rule calls for. Bullard is not a voting member on the Fed’s policy setting committee.

Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
