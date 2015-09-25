Fed's Bullard says may be hard to make case for October hike

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard speaks about the U.S. economy during an interview in New York February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Files

ST. LOUIS (Reuters) - St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on Friday it is not clear if other policymakers will have enough new data in hand by October to support a rate hike, suggesting the liftoff decision won’t happen until December.

Bullard thinks the Fed should have raised rates at its September meeting. The Fed delayed hiking rates then to allow more time to study the possible impact on the U.S. of slow global growth and market volatility.

“I’d like to get going. For the committee it is always hard to have made a big decision at one meeting and then come back at the next meeting. What kind of data did you get in the intervening period that changed your mind?,” Bullard said at an economic conference here. “It is not that clear what data we will have in hand in October that we will be able to cite to support my position relative to September.”

Bullard is the second Fed official this week to suggest there may not be enough fresh information by the October meeting for the Fed to change course after holding fire in September. Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart, who supported the delay, said earlier this week that an October timetable was “tight” for him to resolve questions he has about the fallout for the U.S. from things like the Chinese economic slowdown.

In remarks on Thursday Fed Chair Janet Yellen said she felt the Fed remained on track for a 2015 rate increase.

Bullard said there was no barrier to an October increase, and that he took it “at face value” that Yellen would be willing to call a press conference and take any other steps needed to make the October meeting “live” for the rate hike discussion.

Bullard said he worries the U.S. central bank is pushing monetary policy “too hard” to fix small problems in a U.S. labor market he feels is essentially back to normal.

The risk is of new financial bubbles and inflation that he forecasts will surpass the Fed’s 2 percent target by the end of next year, much quicker than other policymakers predict.