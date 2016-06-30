FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Bullard says sticking with idea of single rate hike
#Business News
June 30, 2016 / 9:41 PM / a year ago

Fed's Bullard says sticking with idea of single rate hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard speaks at a public lecture on "Slow Normalization or No Normalization" in Singapore May 26, 2016.Edgar Su/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said on Thursday he was sticking with his view that the U.S. central bank needed to make a single increase to interest rates.

"I would stick with it for now because I don’t see Brexit having material impact on the U.S. over the next two years based on the data I have today," Bullard told reporters after making a speech in London.

He said the impact on the United States of Britain's vote to leave the European Union was "statistically in the neighborhood of zero" although there was uncertainty around the outcome.

Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Diane Craft

