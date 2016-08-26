FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Business News
August 26, 2016 / 12:05 PM / a year ago

Bullard agnostic on timing of Fed hike; cites tech stocks: CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard speaks at a public lecture on "Slow Normalization or No Normalization" in Singapore May 26, 2016.Edgar Su/File Photo

(Reuters) - The Federal Reserve could hike U.S. interest rates this year, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Friday, noting the central bank would have to watch out for risky financial bubbles emerging in technology stocks and elsewhere in the market.

"I'm agnostic on when we do that," he said on CNBC from Jackson Hole, Wyoming, adding "we could" hike rates this year.

Asked about financial valuations, he said: "We're fairly valued or on the high side of fairly valued, and I could see the process getting away from us, maybe tech stocks, maybe others."

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
