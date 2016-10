St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard speaks at a public lecture on ''Slow Normalization or No Normalization'' in Singapore May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on Monday that a single U.S. interest rate rise would be all that was necessary for the time being, repeating comments he had made recently.

Bullard was speaking on the U.S. economy and monetary policy before a conference co-sponsored by the Association for University Business and Economic Research (AUBER), in Fayetteville, Ark.

