Fed should keep aggressive policy, given low inflation: Bullard
January 10, 2013 / 8:06 PM / 5 years ago

Fed should keep aggressive policy, given low inflation: Bullard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADISON, Wisconsin (Reuters) - A top U.S. Federal Reserve official on Thursday said that despite worries among some Fed officials including himself, the U.S. central bank’s monetary policy easing has so far not sparked unwanted inflation.

“I think the way to proceed is to continue to be aggressive in our monetary policy and be cognizant that we could have an inflation problem in the future and that we would be ready to move and contain that if we need to,” St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, a voting member this year on U.S. monetary policy, told the Wisconsin Bankers Association.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
