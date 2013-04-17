FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Bullard: low inflation leaves room to maneuver
#Credit Markets
April 17, 2013 / 2:46 PM / in 4 years

Fed's Bullard: low inflation leaves room to maneuver

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

President of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis in the U.S. James Bullard attends the European Banking and Financial Forum in Prague, March 29, 2011. REUTERS/Petr Josek

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The current low inflation rate leaves the Federal Reserve with “room to maneuver” as it tries to boost the U.S. economy through its extraordinary monetary policies, a top Fed official said on Wednesday.

Still, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said he was concerned about the low inflation environment. Bullard said it hurts the central bank’s credibility to talk about so-called core inflation, which strips out volatile items such as food and gasoline prices, by creating a disconnect between Main Street and policymakers.

Bullard was fielding questions from the audience following a speech at the annual Hyman P. Minsky Conference in New York.

Reporting by Leah Schnurr and Jonathan Spicer; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
