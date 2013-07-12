FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Don't reduce QE3 until inflation ticks up: Fed's Bullard
#Credit Markets
July 12, 2013 / 9:12 PM / in 4 years

Don't reduce QE3 until inflation ticks up: Fed's Bullard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve should keep buying bonds at the current pace until inflation rises back up toward the 2-percent target, a top U.S. central banker said on Friday in remarks that show how divided the Fed is on its quantitative easing program.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, a voter on policy this year, told reporters the Fed would have to rethink its strategy for reducing asset purchases if inflation, now around 1 percent, drifted lower.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by James Dalgleish

