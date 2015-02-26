FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Bullard confident after U.S. inflation data: CNBC
February 26, 2015 / 1:58 PM / 3 years ago

Fed's Bullard confident after U.S. inflation data: CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A top Federal Reserve official brushed off soft inflation data on Thursday, saying the core reading in the U.S. consumer price report should give some confidence to the U.S. central bank.

“The core being a little hotter than expected I think will bolster confidence a little bit, that inflation is going to go back toward target,” St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on CNBC. “I think this is probably just a tiny bit of confidence comes out of this report. But it’s just one number.”

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

