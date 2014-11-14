Fed's Bullard: wages won't give much indication on inflationary pressures

ST. LOUIS (Reuters) - St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said on Friday he did not expect wage data to give the central bank much indication on inflation pressures.

With the economy growing, an explosion in wages could happen but it’s a lagging effect, he said.

Bullard also said in a question and answer session after prepared remarks here that he is concerned about asset bubbles forming. The Fed’s measures for preventing such bubbles are untested, he said, and it’s unclear whether or not the central bank can move quickly.