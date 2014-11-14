FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Bullard: wages won't give much indication on inflationary pressures
November 14, 2014

Fed's Bullard: wages won't give much indication on inflationary pressures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST. LOUIS (Reuters) - St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said on Friday he did not expect wage data to give the central bank much indication on inflation pressures.

With the economy growing, an explosion in wages could happen but it’s a lagging effect, he said.

Bullard also said in a question and answer session after prepared remarks here that he is concerned about asset bubbles forming. The Fed’s measures for preventing such bubbles are untested, he said, and it’s unclear whether or not the central bank can move quickly.

Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

