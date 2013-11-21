FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Strong jobs report could boost QE taper chances: Fed's Bullard
November 21, 2013 / 7:57 PM / 4 years ago

Strong jobs report could boost QE taper chances: Fed's Bullard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROGERS, Ark (Reuters) - Federal Reserve officials would be more likely to reduce their bond buying program if this month’s employment report is about as robust as the October jobs report, a top U.S. central banker said on Thursday.

“If we get a strong jobs report for November then that will strengthen the case for tapering, and it will raise the probability of tapering in December,” St. Louis Fed President James Bullard told reporters on the sidelines of a conference here.

Bullard, a voter on Fed policy this year, added he doubts the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee would agree to lower the interest rate it charges on excess bank reserves, or IOER unless there was a “sharp downturn” in the economy that prompted such an easing move.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

