Fed's Bullard says Fed should not fixate on minor labor market problems

NASHVILLE, Tenn (Reuters) - St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Saturday the central bank should not be preoccupied with minor details of the labor market that might not be doing well in looking at the overall performance of the economy.

Bullard said that there were some minor aspects of the labor market that may not have fully healed from the crisis, but that the Fed’s employment goals have largely been met. He said, for example, that he did not feel further economic expansion would help raise the labor force participation rate.

“We don’t want to get lost in the details of the labor market when we are thinking about the general picture,” said Bullard.